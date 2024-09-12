Cardano (ADA) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.76 billion and $235.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.58 or 0.04060944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

