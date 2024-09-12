Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.75

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$120.75 and traded as high as C$126.62. Cargojet shares last traded at C$126.55, with a volume of 31,441 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.481407 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s payout ratio is -145.83%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. Insiders have sold a total of 9,972 shares of company stock worth $1,384,086 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

