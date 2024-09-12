Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 200840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market cap of C$19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.00.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

