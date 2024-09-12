Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Trading Down 4.3%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 15,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.
