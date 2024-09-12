Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $89.52 million and $1.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

