CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,983,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,262 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 2.9 %

CX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

