Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

