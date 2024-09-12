Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.310-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.80 EPS.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

