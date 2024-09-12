Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the August 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Get Centerspace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSR

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Centerspace Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centerspace stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. 76,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.