Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the August 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on CSR
Institutional Trading of Centerspace
Centerspace Price Performance
Shares of Centerspace stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. 76,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Featured Stories
