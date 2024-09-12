Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.01. 191,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 354,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

