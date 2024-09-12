Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $52.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

