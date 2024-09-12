Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

