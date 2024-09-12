Chase (NYSE:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Price Performance
Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49.
About Chase
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.