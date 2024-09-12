Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 385,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 356,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 17.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £456,155.00, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.16.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

