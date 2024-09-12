Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

