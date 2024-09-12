Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 3.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.27. 847,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,647,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

