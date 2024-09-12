China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

CAOVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

