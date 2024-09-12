Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

