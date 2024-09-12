ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

COFS opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.70.

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Potes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $154,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

