Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $69,384,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

