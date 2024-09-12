Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $157,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $179,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 180,355 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,053,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 164,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

