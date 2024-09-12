Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 297.3% from the August 15th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cingulate Stock Down 10.1 %

CING traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 345,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,177. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.64) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc. ( NASDAQ:CING Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.67% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

