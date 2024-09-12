Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $46,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 price target (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $819.83 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $820.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

