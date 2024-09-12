Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $814.35

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $814.35 and last traded at $814.15, with a volume of 103419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $804.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 target price (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

