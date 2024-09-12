Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $64,965.76 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 13,229,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,532,600. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $245,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,685,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $617,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

