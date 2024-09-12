Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director David A. Heath Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director David A. Heath acquired 1,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $21,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,405.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citi Trends Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citi Trends

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.