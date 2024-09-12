Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

