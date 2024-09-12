CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4117 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

CK Infrastructure stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.