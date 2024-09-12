CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4117 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
CK Infrastructure stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $36.00.
About CK Infrastructure
