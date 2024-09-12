Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Raised to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. Analysts predict that Clene will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

