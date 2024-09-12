Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 925015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

