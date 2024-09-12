Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clicks Group Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.
About Clicks Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.