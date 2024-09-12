Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $976,114.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $988,806.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

NYSE NET opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

