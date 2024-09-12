Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOER remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

