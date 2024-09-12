Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in August

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.