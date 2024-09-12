Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 498.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.