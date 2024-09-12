Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 5.9%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.24. 565,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,831,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

The firm has a market cap of $778.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Community Health Systems last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

