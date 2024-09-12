Comparing Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimian Group AB (publ) and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimian Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 7 0 2.78

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $582.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Vimian Group AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 22.34% 57.03% 25.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimian Group AB (publ) and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vimian Group AB (publ) and IDEXX Laboratories”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.78 billion 10.85 $845.04 million $10.33 48.12

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Vimian Group AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Vimian Group AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name. It also provides procurement and tech-driven operations, such as online marketing, and education and HR, as well as a community for veterinary clinics through a membership-based platform under the VetFamily brand name; and orthopedic implants for veterinarians and universities under the Movora brand name. Vimian Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

