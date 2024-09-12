Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.99

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 5709451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Compass Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,522.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,767,261 shares of company stock worth $9,422,967 over the last ninety days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

