Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $130.02 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 737.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

