Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 65.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

