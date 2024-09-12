Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 0.4% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

DOV opened at $183.10 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.