Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,107 shares of company stock worth $41,434,043 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day moving average is $177.58. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

