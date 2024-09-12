Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $580.38 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.26 and a 200 day moving average of $519.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.86.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

