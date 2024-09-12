Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 3.5 %

Intel stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

