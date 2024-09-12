Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $632,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $703,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,830.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $632,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,183 shares of company stock worth $7,015,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.