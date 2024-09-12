Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. 2,803,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

