Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Up 1.8%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 371,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 215,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.27. The company has a market capitalization of £19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

In other news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £2,795,000 ($3,655,028.12). Insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

