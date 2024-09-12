Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 227.6% in August

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the August 15th total of 235,200 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 3.9 %

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 204,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Further Reading

