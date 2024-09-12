CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.78

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.78, with a volume of 130672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 101.09%.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
