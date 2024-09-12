CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.75

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 110858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

